Darden takes seat as chairperson of community college board

MOREHEAD CITY — A new chairperson has taken her seat on the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees, while the outgoing chairperson was recognized for his service.
New Chairperson Melodie Darden presented a plaque of appreciation to outgoing Chairperson Michael Curtis during the board meeting, held Tuesday in Joslyn Hall.
In addition, Carteret County Commissioner Robin Comer was sworn in for a four-year term as a trustee. County Finance Officer Dee Meshaw was also scheduled to be sworn in, but could not attend the meeting. She will be sworn in at a later date, according to CCC Public Information Officer Logan Okun.
The County Board of Education appointed Mr. Comer to the CCC board, and county commissioners appointed Ms. Meshaw.
The CCC Board of Trustees is comprised of 12 members, with four appointed by three different governmental agencies: the school board, county commission and the governor’s office. Trustees serve four-year terms.
Other information shared during the meeting included:
- The college will receive about $160,000 in state community college performance measures funding for 2020-21 based on CCC’s results on the 2020 N.C. Community College System Performance Measures, published in July.
- The college was recently awarded $523,482 to continue operations of three Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs by the Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board. The programs will work with students, youth and adults who are unemployed, underemployed or have been laid-off. The funding covers all related program training costs for students enrolled in either curriculum or continuing education classes.
- Former Morehead City Police Chief Wrenn Johnson is serving as interim school director of the basic law enforcement technology program while a search is underway to replace Joe Rufra, who recently retired after 20 years as the director.
- Penney Lewis and Mary Marino presented a check for $7,500 to the Carteret Community College Foundation to establish a scholarship in honor of their late friend, Gwen Norville, a graduate of CCC.
- The board heard a presentation on an economic impact study prepared by Emsi Inc. The summary report was approved by the board in January.
- The foundation's Spanish Mackerel and Dolphin Tournament yielded more than $16,000 in proceeds for the Foundation.
(The News-Times was not present for the Tuesday meeting. Information here is from a report from Ms. Okun.)
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.