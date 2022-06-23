MOREHEAD CITY — Downtown Morehead City Inc. has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards, according to a press release from the city.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.
“There are many public and private partners involved with the success of our unique downtown,” Lisa Rueh, Executive Director of Downtown Morehead City Inc., said in the press release. “We have tireless volunteers who serve on our board and committees, wonderful downtown business owners, a working waterfront, popular events that draw folks into downtown, as well as continuous support from our county and town leaders, and organizations that all wish to see downtown Morehead City remain vibrant and prepared for future growth.”
“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America.
“During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities, according to the release.
Downtown Morehead City’s performance is annually evaluated by North Carolina Main Street which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.
In 2021, downtown Morehead City generated $55,338,189 in local reinvestment, helped 11 new businesses open, generated 81 new jobs, saw 16 façade improvements, and invested 527 volunteer hours all in the area from 14th Street to 4th Streets, water to water, the release states.
Downtown Morehead City Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership dedicated to small business growth by developing and sustaining an economically vital, socially active, and visually attractive downtown for residents and visitors. For more information, visit www.downtownmoreheadcity.com
Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.
