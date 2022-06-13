BEAUFORT — It has been "a long time coming." But Beaufort Mayor Sharon E. Harker's announcement in the town's monthly newsletter makes it official: Saturday, June 19 is "Juneteenth" in Beaufort.
"I do hereby proclaim June 19, 2022, as Juneteenth Day in Beaufort, North Carolina. I urge all citizens to become more aware of the significance of this celebration in African American history and in the heritage of our nation and town," Mayor Harker stated.
Even though President Abraham Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, it wasn't until June 19, 1865 that Union troops under the command of Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas "to spread the word that slavery had been abolished." That pivotal date has now become known as "Juneteenth" and was declared a federal holiday last year.
Communities across the country mark the Juneteenth holiday with celebrations and outdoor events. Locally, Operation Uplift II of Beaufort (a nonprofit charitable organization) has scheduled a "Juneteenth Freedom Walk/Parade" beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18. Participants are invited to gather in front of the Boys & Girls Club of Coastal Carolina on Mulberry Street in Beaufort to take part in the "walking parade," which will highlight areas of Beaufort's history along the route. For more information, email: operauplif2@yahoo.com
Beaufort Picture Show also acknowledges Juneteenth a day early (and also gets a head start on the June 21 summer solstice) with a free screening of "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised"), director Ahair "Questlove" Thompson's 2021 "powerful and transporting" documentary concert film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival staged the same year as Woodstock.
The film showcases six concerts that took place between June 29 and Aug. 24, 1969 at Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park) in Harlem, New York City, to celebrate African American music, fashion and culture — and also promoted black pride and unity. More than 300,000 fans turned out to enjoy performances by some of the leading soul, rhythm and blues and jazz artists of the day, including Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, B.B. King and Nina Simone. Rated PG-13, the film won for Best Documentary Feature at the 94th Academy Awards and Best Music Film at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.
FYI: IMDb (Internet Movie Database) notes that the subtitle of "Summer of Soul" is not entirely accurate, pointing out that the Harlem Cultural Festival was featured in two TV specials at the time — July 1969 on CBS and September 1969 on ABC
Showtime is 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the Mill Space venue (next to Mill Whistle Brewery and Gyre Records) off Lennoxville road in Beaufort. Admission (with popcorn) is free, but donations are appreciated to help offset licensing expenses incurred by BPS. For more information, contact www.beaufortpictureshow.org.
WHAT IS JUNETEENTH AND WHY IT MATTERS
The first major Juneteenth Celebration took place in Austin, Texas in 1867, and Juneteenth was officially added to the state's calendar of events in 1872. But it took nearly 100 years for Texas to make Juneteenth a state holiday in 1980 and another forty years before the Senate declared Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021. This year, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order establishing June 19 as a paid holiday for some state employees working in the executive branch. The federal holiday will be observed on Monday, June 20.
Author Jack Dudley's numerous books on Carteret County communities offer invaluable insights and commentary on local history and folklore. In "Beaufort: An Album of Memories'' (Coastal Heritage Series, Morehead City, 2004), he devotes a chapter to "African American Portraits" and remarks:
"Following the Civil War, blacks made up approximately twenty-five percent of Beaufort's population. Even though they attended segregated schools and churches, Africa American culture in Beaufort was about the same as whites. Some were skilled craftsmen, many were laborers, and many were fishermen. Early photographs of blacks are rare but usually are unique and expressive. People would sit or prop against a wall on Front Street for hours without uttering a word. Life was unhurried. Despite living in some aspects or a segregated society, blacks and whites mingled freely on Front Street."
For a little perspective, it wasn't that long ago (relatively speaking) that oxcarts and wagons once rumbled along Front Street and dozens of menhaden fishing boats tied up at docks along the Beaufort waterfront instead of the trendy boutiques and restaurants we now enjoy.
Pirates? Now, that's another story...
