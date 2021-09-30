Carteret County unveils Wheatly Jr. portrait to hang in superior courtroom

BEAUFORT — Carteret County officials and members of the public recently gathered to unveil a portrait of the late Claud Roberson Wheatly Jr., a lawyer, to hang in the Carteret County Superior Courtroom.
According to a news release issued by the county government, the courtroom was “filled to capacity,” with attendees for the event Monday afternoon, including family, friends, colleagues, judges, court staff and elected officials. Two of Mr. Wheatly’s sons, Carteret County Board of Commissioners Chairperson Ed Wheatly and county attorney Rob Wheatly, attended the event and helped unveil the portrait of their father.
County commissioners, chaired by Ed Wheatly, approved the hanging of the portrait in August as part of the board’s consent agenda.
The Wheatly Law Firm, where Rob Wheatly is managing partner, hosted the event, according to the release.
The elder Mr. Wheatly grew up in Beaufort, attended The Citadel and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1939, and his law degree from the UNC School of Law in 1941, the release continues. After law school, he returned to the county and began practicing with his father, Claud Wheatly Sr., who began his law practice in Beaufort in 1908.
When the U.S. entered World War II, Mr. Wheatly Jr. joined the U.S. Army and served as a field artillery officer and S-2 intelligence officer in the 78th Infantry “Lightning” Division, where he led elements of the 78th that discovered the Remagen Bridge still standing. According to the release, this discovery helped secure the bridge for American troops to cross into Germany, his unit being one of the first across the bridge.
After the war, Mr. Wheatly returned to Beaufort and continued practicing law. He earned numerous honors over the course of his more than 70-year career, including being an inaugural inductee into the General Practice Hall of Fame in 1989 by the N.C. Bar Association. He was also admitted into the American College of Trial Lawyers in 1968, which represents the top 1% of attorneys throughout the country.
“He was known for his professional ethics, full command, respect and astonishing memory of the law, having the ability to recall innate details of cases verbatim, all from memory,” the release states, in part.
Todd Carrington, an artist from Wilmington, represented by New Elements Gallery, was commissioned to create the portrait, which will hang in the superior courtroom.
