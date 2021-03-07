Man charged with discharging firearm within Morehead City limits

MOREHEAD CITY — Authorities have charged Christopher Michael Chinn, 32, with discharging of a firearm within city limits after Morehead City law enforcement, with assistance from other agencies, took him into custody without incident early Sunday.
According to a Facebook post from the Morehead City Police Department, officers received a call just after midnight Sunday from Carteret County Emergency Communications that several calls had come in regarding multiple gunshots heard near the 2200 blocks of Bridges and Fisher streets.
“While Morehead City Police Officers were investigating the calls, a man was seen firing a weapon in the air and then retreating into the home at 2208 Bridges Street,” the report states.
In addition to MCPD, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic Beach Police Department and the Carteret County Special Response Team reportedly responded to the incident and were able to make contact with Mr. Chinn, subsequently charging him.
