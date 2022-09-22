CARTERET COUNTY — The Beaufort Lions Club will host three upcoming events in the county.
The N.C. Lions Hearing and Vision Screening Van will visit Morehead City on Friday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at 4252 Arendell St. in Morehead City, across from Bojangles. The screening van will be available to screen clients at no cost for possible referral to vision and hearing specialists.
It is a modern mobile facility, capable of performing basic vision and hearing tests, allowing for an awareness of the need to be seen by a specialist. Dr. Patrick Patterson will manage the vision screenings.
On Oct. 15, the Lions Club will celebrate National White Can Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Turner and Broad streets in Beaufort. This is a partnered event with the town of Beaufort, Beaufort Police Department and the Olde Beaufort Farmers Market.
This awareness and educational effort involving the driving public is to promote the existence of the N.C. White Cane Law. The law mandates drivers to come to a complete stop in all directions and remain stopped until a blind walker completes crossing.
Once a blind walker has extended their white cane or their guide dog has entered a designated crosswalk location, a driver must stop. Peter Crumley with the Beaufort Lions Club will be present with his white cane and leader dog, Zeus, to discuss the need to yield to the blind. He will share firsthand experiences.
The Beaufort Lions Club will also sponsor the Beaufort Bridge Run 5K and 1- Mile Dog Strut event beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Front and Turner streets in Beaufort. The course will take runners up Turner Street, over the Beaufort high-rise bridge and return to the start/finish line. This is a sanctioned event for runners and is the annual major fundraiser for the Beaufort Lions Club. Sign up at runtheeast.com. All proceeds allow the Beaufort Lions Club to support the public and the blind in many ways.
