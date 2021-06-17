Landlord drops lawsuit against RuckerJohns sparked by Sunday closure, co-owner says

EMERALD ISLE — Chris Johns, co-owner of RuckerJohns in Emerald Isle, said York Properties of Raleigh, the owner of Emerald Plantation shopping center, has withdrawn a lawsuit against the restaurant owners seeking to force Sunday operational hours.
Mr. Johns told the News-Times word of the recent development came via phone call Thursday afternoon.
He and co-owner Debbie Rucker have kept the popular restaurant in the shopping center closed on Sundays in recent weeks, seeking to give overworked employees the day off. The restaurant, like many establishments, has reportedly faced staffing problems and heavy business this summer.
Sunday, he said, was the day most of his staff wanted off, but the restaurant’s lease prohibited the business from being closed that day.
York Properties filed the lawsuit in Wake County civil court last week, but Mr. Johns and Ms. Rucker refused to back down on what they called a “nice move” for their employees. The lawsuit has caught statewide attention.
Thursday, Mr. Johns said he was pleased the landlord had withdrawn the suit.
“We’ve been very busy” in the wake of publicity about the suit, Mr. Johns said. “There was a lot of reaction to it on social media. I’m very happy that this community here rallied for us like they do for others.”
York Properties was represented in the suit by attorney Nelson Harris of Raleigh. They have not responded to the News-Times’ requests for comment.
Mr. Johns and the business were named in the suit and are represented by attorney Jason Miller, also of Raleigh, Mr. Johns said.
This is a developing report.
