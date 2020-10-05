MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department reported Monday a confirmed COVID-19 death of a resident.
The individual died Oct. 4 from complications associated with the novel coronavirus. The resident was in their 80s and had preexisting health conditions, according to a press release from the health department. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about the patient will be released.
The reported death, the 9th COVID-19-related death for the county, comes on the heels of two confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported last week.
“The Health Department sends our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of this resident.” Health Director Stephanie Cannon said. “We all can do our part to protect ourselves and others in our community from the spread of this virus.
“Please continue to exercise caution and follow health guidelines of the 3 W’s; 1) Wear a face covering; 2) Wait 6 feet apart; and, 3) Wash your hands frequently.” Ms. Cannon added.
Health care providers in our area continue to test individuals suspected of COVID-19, even those without symptoms. Contact your medical provider or visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing for testing locations in the area.
For more information about COVID-19 in Carteret County, please call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
