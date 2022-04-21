CARTERET COUNTY — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Kelli Wells Harper, 28, of Beaufort on Monday. Harper was charged as the result of an undercover operation conducted by Carteret County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Detectives.
Upon her arrest, equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime was seized. Harper was charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor with distribution of materials and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor with possession of materials.
Harper is being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $500,000.00 bond.
On Wednesday, detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Task Force arrested Kristophor James Allen Laursen, 27, of Beaufort.
Laursen was charged with felony Obstruction of Justice in relation to the undercover ICAC investigation which led to the criminal charges against Harper.
Laursen is being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $250,000.00 bond and is scheduled for an initial appearance in court at a later date.
