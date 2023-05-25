EMERALD ISLE — May 20-26 is National Safe Boating Week, and the U.S. Coast Guard and its auxiliaries have and will continue to offer numerous activities to promote safe recreational boating safety.
Among the publicity efforts for the week is getting mayors of local towns to issue proclamations, representing their support of safe boating programs.
Emerald Isle Mayor Jason Holland recently participated in that effort, presenting a proclamation from the town to Carl Rauschenberg of the Swansboro-based local Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla.
In recognition of National Safe Boating Week (NSBW), the White House press office issued a formal proclamation calling for safe and responsible boating practices while on the water.
The proclamation recognized the importance of safe boating practices and encouraged all who participate in boating activities to learn more about safe boating practices and take advantage of boating safety education opportunities.
To help support NSBW, the Coast Guard and other organizations used social media platforms throughout the week to encourage boaters to refresh their safety knowledge and boating skills heading into Memorial Day weekend and throughout peak boating season.
To learn more about the Coast Guard Auxiliary and what it does, go to: http://swansboroaux.com/?fbclid=IwAR3QIPGf8XSY-qd48PgYvEjbe-9dv-AtkrTsFlgrwq7evYrToQZuR2Jp6kQ.
