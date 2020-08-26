Carteret County records 7 additional COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — County officials report seven additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Carteret County Wednesday, with the number of active cases staying under 50.
The additional cases bring the county’s total up to 492 COVID-19 confirmed cases since March. Of those, 49 cases are considered active, up slightly from 47 active cases reported Tuesday. Six county residents have died from COVID-19-related complications, and 437 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In addition, there are no COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, a trend that has held for more than a week. The last time CHC reported a COVID-19 hospitalization was Aug. 18.
Carteret County provides COVID-19 case updates weekdays via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and on the Carteret County Health Department and Carteret County Government Facebook pages. The website also contains a county map showing confirmed COVID-19 cases broken down by zip code.
The health department noted in its Wednesday update one of the confirmed cases occurred in a small community and is not reflected in the zip code totals. The state and county have a policy not to release case counts in zip codes with fewer than 500 people until there are five overall cases in the zip code. This is to protect patient privacy as it may be easy to identify someone within a smaller community.
To date, Carteret County health providers have reportedly conducted 6,484 COVID-19 tests, with 152 test results pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.