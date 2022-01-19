BEAUFORT — The county school system is celebrating top student artists for their creativity during the first semester.
Craig Everett, director of arts education for the county school system, announced Friday the winners of the Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent’s Choice Art Awards for the 2021-22 first semester.
The elementary school winner is Ella Bodnar, a fourth-grade student at Newport Elementary School. She used color pencils to create a crab. Tom Jones is the visual art teacher.
The winning entry for middle school is by Hannah Liansing, an eighth-grade student at Broad Creek Middle School. She used colored pencil and marker to create a unique pattern and design piece. Melissa Hogan is the visual arts teacher at BCMS.
The winning high school work is a scratchboard of an animal created by Bray Lawrence, a junior at East Carteret High School. His art teacher is Michael Rhinehardt.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson also recognized West Carteret High School junior Ziare Rose for special merit for a self-portrait painting on canvas. Amber Swanger is his art teacher.
Mr. Jones, Ms. Hogan, Mr. Rhinehardt and Ms. Swanger will each receive a $150 purchase order for classroom art supplies.
The winning pieces, plus a few more, will hang outside of the superintendent’s office at the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.