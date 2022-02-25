First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City will observe Shrove Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with a pancake dinner.
The church will observe Ash Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, in the sanctuary.
All Saints Anglican Church
All Saints Anglican Church near Newport will observe Ash Wednesday at noon and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
