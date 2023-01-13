EMERALD ISLE – A small project is underway to extend a right-turn lane on N.C. 58 (Emerald Drive) that will help ease congestion on the Emerald Isle bridge.
A state highway contractor is extending the highway’s lane to turn right onto Coast Guard Road by about the length of a football field. Traffic can back up on the bridge at times due to the volume of vehicles passing through this intersection.
Work on extending the right-turn lane started earlier this month, and is expected to be completed in February.
No lanes have been restricted for construction, and traffic-control devices are removed each day after construction has stopped.
