BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for Sara Lynn Guthrie after she failed to return to her residence on Peletier Circle in Stella.
According to the CCSO, Ms. Guthrie is a 42-year-old female with brown eyes and brown hair, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 220 pounds. Information indicates she may have been traveling back to Carteret County from the Greensboro or Burlington area earlier in the week and the last known contact via cellphone was Monday.
She may be driving a dark gray 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander with North Carolina license plate TED-4590. There is a front vanity plate that reads “Hot Southern Mess.”
Anyone with information about Ms. Guthrie’s whereabouts should contact Sgt. Greg Mason with the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County communications at 252-726-1911.
