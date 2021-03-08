Carteret County eliminates COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

CARTERET COUNTY — Effective Monday, the Carteret County Health Department will no longer be adding names to the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list and instead will begin scheduling people for appointments at clinics as vaccines are made available.
In a release, officials said eligible individuals should call 252-728-8550, option 2, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment at scheduled clinics as vaccines are made available. If your name is currently on the wait list and you haven’t been scheduled for an appointment, call to make one and have a staff member remove you from the waiting list.
The county is not currently offering walk-in vaccinations at the scheduled clinics.
“Efforts have been made to contact all individuals on the waiting list in Groups 1 and 2, and those efforts will continue until we have depleted the existing list,”
the county said in the release. “As a reminder, county staff call from various phone numbers and locations when making appointments, so the remaining persons from the waiting list are encouraged to please answer calls from unknown callers.”
Meanwhile, health officials reported 33 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday, with active cases sitting at 61, up from 54 active cases Friday. The latest cases bring Carteret County’s overall total to 4,473 cases confirmed since March 2020, with 4,369 people recovered and 43 dead.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported five COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, down slightly from six reported Friday.
