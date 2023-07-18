BEAUFORT - Sports enthusiasts of Beaufort will soon have more reasons to enjoy the outdoors as the town of Beaufort begins work to make significant improvements to recreational facilities at Randolph Johnson Park.
The town announced the start of a two-week long resurfacing and repair project to begin on Sunday, July 17 at the intersection of Cedar, Carteret and Hedrick streets.
The courts will be closed as contractors work on resurfacing and making necessary repairs.
The refurbishment will not only enhance the playing experience but also cater to other sports enthusiasts, as pickleball lines will be added to the courts during the resurfacing process.
The basketball and tennis courts at the park are a popular spot for players of all ages and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. With lights installed for evening play, the courts remain open until 10 p.m. daily.
The town strictly prohibits the presence of pets, skateboards, rollerblades, skates, bikes, cleats or black-soled shoes on either court.
Delays on the project were encountered due to an extensive waiting list for contractors, as announced by the town in March 2022.
