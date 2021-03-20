State looks for volunteers to conduct Terrapin Tally 2021

MOREHEAD CITY — State wildlife managers are seeking help in Carteret County to gather data on a type of turtle that’s a species of special concern in North Carolina.
The N.C. Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and partners from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. State Parks, Bald Head Island Conservancy, N.C. Audubon, N.C. Aquariums and National Park Service are recruiting volunteers to participate in the 2021 Terrapin Tally. Established in partnership with the WRC, this citizen science project was created to collect population data to better understand the status of diamondback terrapins in the state.
For the seventh season of the Terrapin Tally, the project is expanding to include numerous federal, state and local partners and ten new sites, spanning the coast from Carteret to Brunswick counties.
The 2021 Terrapin Tally sites include Cape Lookout National Seashore, Rachel Carson Reserve, Pine Knoll Shores, Hammocks Beach State Park, Lea Hutaff Island, Masonboro Island Reserve, Carolina Beach State Park, Ft. Fisher State Recreation Area, Zeke's Island Reserve, Bald Head Island and Bird Island Reserve. N.C. Coastal Reserve Stewardship coordinator and southern sites manager Hope Sutton said they’re “excited to see this project grow to a larger area of the state.”
“We hope to recruit hundreds of citizen scientists to collect data and we’re sure they will become as passionate about this unique turtle as we are,” Ms. Sutton said.
The opportunity is compatible with current COVID-19 safety guidance and state executive orders. The activities will include a mandatory virtual training program. be fully virtual in 2021. Field data collection activities, which require teams of two volunteers, can be completed by members of the same household or while maintaining appropriate social distancing in an outdoor setting.
All volunteers must register to attend one virtual training, where they will learn how to use the smartphone application and sign up for one or more field data collection sessions scheduled fro Wednesday, April 28 through Sunday, May 16. Participants must have their own smartphone, kayak or canoe and life jacket. Volunteers can learn more about the project and register at the website tinyurl.com/2021TerrapinTally and send an email to terrapin.tally.nc@gmail.com with questions.
Ms. Sutton said hundreds of volunteers have collected population data at the Masonboro Island Reserve annually since the first Terrapin Tally in 2014.
“Terrapins must surface to breathe air, so trained volunteers are able to conduct head count surveys by kayak,” she said. “This project provides a fun way for the community to get involved with important conservation work.”
Diamondback terrapins are found in salt marshes, estuaries and mangrove swamps along the East and Gulf Coasts of the U.S. This turtle is the only reptile that can tolerate brackish water environments, where salinity levels are constantly changing due to freshwater runoff from land mixing with saltwater from the ocean.
Once historically abundant, habitat loss, coastal development, past commercial harvest and fishing interactions have contributed to the decline of diamondback terrapins. As a species of special concern, monitoring provides valuable information about the status and distributions of the populations.
WRC biologist Sarah Finn said state officials know relatively little about the populations of diamondback terrapins in North Carolina.
“As a species of special concern facing many threats, it is imperative that we conduct surveys to identify where populations occur,” Ms. Finn said. “With continued surveys, we can begin to analyze population trends.”
The data collected from the tally have contributed to new research projects and management decisions regarding populations that utilize the Masonboro Island Reserve. Ms. Finn said when state officials better understand how populations of diamondback terrapins are doing in North Carolina, “we can make more informed management decisions to protect terrapins.”
“For example, we can identify areas where terrapins are relatively abundant and recommend management actions for these areas,” Ms. Finn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.