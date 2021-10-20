Carteret County Speedway
The Carteret County Speedway in Peletier will host a time of praise and worship at 1 p.m. Saturday. Those leading worship include Don Haines, Julius McCabe and Barbara Landry. There will also be a time to share personal testimonies.
Those attending are invited to bring lawn chairs. For more information, contact the Rev. John Grayson at 252-725-0792, Butler Bennett at 336-210-8611 or Charlie Bugge at 252-723-2111.
Holly Springs OFWB
Holly Springs Original Free Will Baptist Church in Newport will celebrate homecoming after the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday.
Circle of Prayer
Impact Church of Morehead City will sponsor a Circle of Prayer at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Carteret Community College in Morehead City. The event will be a time for Christians to come together and pray for the community and nation.
Crab Point FWB
Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The preacher will be Marty Welch. The church will provide lunch.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will hold a fall festival from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The event will include a trunk-or-treat, games, a cake walk, food trucks and more.
Newport Baptist
Newport Baptist Church will hold a trunk or treat 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
