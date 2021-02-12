County to host vaccination clinics at old Kmart building in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County health officials will begin hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics Friday in the old Kmart building.
“The County has leased the old Kmart building to co-locate Health Department and Carteret Health Care COVID vaccination clinics,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon stated in a report presented Wednesday during the County Consolidated Human Services meeting. “In the future, when large quantities of vaccine are available, this site will allow the County/CHC to vaccinate 1,500+ persons a day.”
Ms. Cannon, whose last day with the County Health Department was Thursday, did not attend the meeting, but portions of her report were read by Nursing Director Kim Davis.
County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea, who is overseeing vaccination clinic efforts, confirmed Thursday the county is leasing the Kmart building for $5,000 per month to host vaccination clinics for those who have an appointment.
“This will be by appointment only,” he said. “We will be giving 640 first doses on Friday.”
He explained that to begin with, the county will only host clinics in the building for those receiving their first dose of vaccine.
“Those who have already received their appointments for their second dose should report to the location on their card, whether that’s at Newport Middle (School), the health department or the hospital,” he said.
Mr. Rea said once second-dose clinics are complete for those who received their first dose prior to Friday, all clinics will be held at the Kmart building in the future.
During the board meeting Wednesday, Ms. Davis said the county is providing vaccinations to individuals in Group 1, which includes health care workers and long-term care staff and residents, and Group 2, anyone 65 years or older.
As to how many county residents have been vaccinated, Ms. Davis said residents can go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/vaccinations to get the latest numbers. According to the site, as of Thursday morning, there have been 12,051 vaccinations administered in the county. Of those, 8,616 are first doses and 3,435 are second doses.
Ms. Davis said there are still more than 13,000 people on the vaccine waiting list.
“(COVID-19) vaccine shipments to the health department and Carteret Health Care have remained steady, but COVID vaccine continues to be in very short supply,” she said. “We are using all of the first dose vaccine shipped to us in the week it arrives.”
For the weeks of Feb. 1, Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services guaranteed the health department it would receive 200 doses each week and the hospital would receive 400 doses each week.
“We do not know how many doses we will receive beginning the week of Feb. 22 and forward,” Ms. Davis said.
She added that Walgreens would soon begin hosting vaccination clinics, as well, although she said the pharmacy would receive 100 doses per week.
Board member Kathy Foster asked how Gov. Cooper’s directive given Wednesday to begin vaccinating K-12 teachers and school personnel beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24 would affect the county’s efforts.
“That’s a very good question,” Ms. Davis said. “We are currently working off of our waiting list. Our plan is to continue to work off that list.”
County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman added, “There is a county planning team working on the vaccination clinics. We are not ready to make that decision yet. But for now we are working off that waiting list.”
The county is soliciting volunteers to assist with vaccination clinics, Ms. Davis said. Those interested in volunteering to help at clinics should email volunteer@carteretcountync.gov and provide their name, telephone number and how they would like to volunteer at the clinics.
“Your name will be added to a list for when we need volunteers at future clinics,” Ms. Davis said.
Ms. Holman praised the hard work of her staff and volunteers during the vaccination clinics and COVID-19 response.
“It’s important to uphold this staff,” Ms. Holman said. “It’s a tough time. Some people aren’t happy with us and others are. No matter what we want to do, we can’t fabricate the vaccine.”
Ms. Holman also provided a quick update on the search for a new health director.
“We’ve had a good response to our advertisements and we’re starting to go through the applications,” she said.
Ms. Cannon announced in January she was resigning to accept a position outside of the county that will further her career goals, although she has never said what the position is. Her last day was Thursday. While the search continues, Mr. Rea is overseeing COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
