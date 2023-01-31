NEWPORT - With hundreds of plates of food served with a dash of old-fashioned courtesy, the Newport Heritage Museum held its annual dinner fundraiser Jan. 20 at the Community Life Center of St. James United Methodist Church in Newport.
Now in its 13th year, the meal celebrated Newport's official founding 157 years ago with a night of music, 50-50 raffles and food.
"The Heritage Dinner is something we've been doing in conjunction with the Heritage Days that led up into our sesquicentennial celebration in 2016," said Dianne Johnson, executive director of the Newport Historical Museum. "After 2016, the town of Newport took over the Heritage Days and now they call it the Newport Community Festival. We've continued to hold the Heritage Dinner in the last weekend in January because that's when Newport was founded."
Organizers estimate approximately 300 people were served dinners throughout the evening.
Drive-thru options were also available for those who could not sit down for the meal.
On the menu was barbecue chicken, green beans, potato salad, bread and slices of cake for dessert provided by Moore's BBQ, Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q and Riverside Pizza & Subs.
Also available for purchase were baked goods, such as caramel nut brownies, sourdough rolls and strawberry cakes.
Between musical performances from the bands County Line and Pickin’ and Grinnin’, longtime community figurehead Gilbert Slaughter shared his appreciation for the event and what it means to the town.
Slaughter was perhaps Newport's most senior politician to attend the Heritage Dinner Friday, previously serving as a commissioner from 1963-1969 and mayor from 1969 to 1977.
"The food is very good," Slaughter said of the meal. "It was cooked very well. It was a good meal."
While discussing the trials and opportunities coming soon to Newport with the expansion of the US 70 corridor, Slaughter took a few moments to reflect on his time in local government.
"The worst thing I ever had when I was mayor was a public hearing on zoning," Slaughter said.
With the funds raised during the event Friday, Newport Heritage Museum President Susan Davis explained renovation work can continue on the museum.
"We want to try to repaint and glass the windows," Davis said. "We've got it a little bit, but I'm hoping our board can finish that out."
Davis hopes the museum will be able to hold a "little" grand opening when repairs are complete.
"We've been closed because someone donated enough money to put an elevator in," Davis said. "We're also trying to redo the exhibits utilizing both floors. Most of our patrons are older, so it will be nice to have a way for them to see all of the museum."
The Newport Historical Museum is a nonprofit organization devoted to preserving the history of Newport Consolidated School and the town of Newport.
Though the town was chartered on Jan. 30, 1866, a community had existed for decades earlier in the area.
According to the town's website, the settlement that would become Newport started out near the Newport River and served barges that came from Beaufort carrying lumber and naval supplies.
Near Harlowe and Cedar Point roads, a general store was established by brothers Ross, Jasper and George Bell. The area became known as Bell's Corner.
The town’s first post office designated the town as Shepardsville on June 27, 1859, but the name only lasted seven years as Newport was granted an official charter by the state on Jan. 30, 1866.
