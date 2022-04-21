BEAUFORT — Town planning advisors are reviewing a rezoning request for the former site of Beaufort Elementary School to facilitate a residential/mixed-use development project.
The Beaufort Planning Board met for its regular meeting Monday, April 18 in the Beaufort Train Depot on Broad Street. During the meeting, the board conducted a public hearing for a rezoning request from Ballou-Lewis Properties LLC to rezone the 15.87-acre lot at 801 Mulberry St. from TR (transitional district) to PUD (planned unit development district) with a master plan and special use permit.
After the hearing and discussing the request, the board unanimously agreed to review the proposed rezoning further. The board will continue its hearing at the next regular meeting, scheduled for Monday, May 16.
Town Planner Kyle Garner said in an email to the News-Times Wednesday, April 20 the April 18 hearing garnered some public input.
“There were residents in attendance (April 18) who spoke in opposition to the developer constructing new buildings in the existing flood zone,” Mr. Garner said, “as well as the potential of stormwater runoff in adjacent (drainage) ditches.”
According to proposal material in the meeting’s agenda packet, Ballou-Lewis Properties proposes building 88 residential units on the former school site. This includes 42 duplex units, 36 condominium units and 10 residential units located above commercial uses. The plan appears to propose converting the existing former school building into condominiums.
The proposed project also includes a club/lodge building. This building would include an event center.
In other news at the meeting, the planning board unanimously recommended to the board of commissioners extending approval for the Compass Hotel site plan an additional 18 months. The hotel is being built on multiple lots at 103, 113, 115 and 208 Cedar St. and 319 Orange St. The board of commissioners will receive the recommendation at its next regular meeting Monday, May 9.
The site plan’s approval expired May 2021, due to Beaufort Partners LLC failing to complete half the improvements for the development by then. According to Mr. Garner’s summary of the extension request, the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Garner said in his email one resident requested during the meeting Beaufort Partners install a required buffer on the parking area on the south side of the site.
“The planning board took the request and included it in their recommendation to the board of commissioners,” Mr. Garner said.
The board also unanimously recommended to the board of commissioners' approval for a request from Blue Treasure LLC to subdivide a 40.62-acre tract on Lennoxville Road for the ongoing Beaufort East Village subdivision project.
Mr. Garner said Blue Treasure proposes dividing the tract into 108 residential lots. Of these lots, 79 would be single-family and 29 would be townhome lots.
The planning board also unanimously recommended to the board of commissioners' approval for a final plat for a 4.2-acre lot at 146 Gibbs Court. Jose and Celia Gutierrez are requesting approval to subdivide the lot into two separate lots.
The planning board also received an update on the town’s draft Coastal Area Management Act land use plan. The planning board unanimously recommended the board of commissioners schedule a public hearing on the LUP for the May 9 board of commissioners meeting.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.