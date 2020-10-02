EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle police Friday afternoon announced the arrest of a Cedar Point woman in connection to numerous thefts that occurred in that town, Indian Beach and Atlantic Beach.
According to a police department press release, Rheanon Scott Thomas, 40, of Cedar Point Blvd., was charged with various felony and misdemeanor crimes stemming from multi-jurisdictional investigations.
Emerald Isle police said home video surveillance supplied by victims in all three jurisdictions played a key role in allowing police to identify and charge Ms. Thomas with the crimes.
“We were able to use images taken from the surveillance footage of various victims to identify the person responsible for the thefts,” Emerald Isle Assistant Police Chief Mike Panzarella said in the release. “The suspect’s image was posted on our social media site and she was identified by several people from the community within a matter of hours.”
He added that the department “is very pleased to have been able to work alongside investigators from other agencies and the public to bring this woman to justice.”
“This case is a prime example of why the relationships law enforcement builds with the community and with other law enforcement partners is invaluable,” he continued.
Ms. Thomas was arrested Friday when she surrendered herself, accompanied by her attorney, the release states. She was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
