Airport authority adopts FY2021 budget

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority last week adopted the 2020-21 fiscal year budget for Michael J. Smith Field Airport in Beaufort.
The authority met June 25 via Zoom to consider the budget and other matters. The panel unanimously voted in favor of adopting the budget, which is balanced at $338,550 and took effect Wednesday, the start of the new fiscal year.
The bulk of projected revenues are from hangar rent and other rent and license fees, totaling $213,400. Fuel flowage fees are expected to generate an additional $5,000 in revenue and interest is projected to bring in $150. A county contribution of $120,000 rounds out the airport’s revenues.
As for expenses, the single largest spending category is general government, which includes salaries and benefits for staff, along with fees, utilities and general building upkeep expenses, at $287,050. Transportation costs, like vehicle maintenance and fuel, are projected at $33,000 and installment purchase payments are budgeted at $18,500.
The budget also reserves $15,000 for future allocation and includes a contingency allocation of $40,550.
“I have tried to make a reasonable guesstimate of where we’re going to spend our funds, and I’m sure that as the year progresses, we will need to make some adjustments,” Interim Airport Manager Jesse Vinson told the authority as it reviewed the plan last week.
Along with the adoption of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, the authority also adopted a capital fund ordinance and capital fuel farm budget ordinance.
The airport authority began budget discussions last month when Mr. Vinson introduced the proposed budget to the authority. A few people spoke during the required public hearing June 25 to ask about some of the airport’s ongoing and planned projects and how they factor into the budget.
One person asked about the status of the 28 hangars that remain out of commission after sustaining major damage in hurricanes Florence and Dorian. Mr. Vinson said the airport is waiting to see if it will be approved for a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant to make the repairs.
“We have applied for a grant to replace those hangars, and I frankly thought we would have had a response by now, but I understand that a lot of the federal agencies are running a little bit behind because so many of the employees are working from home (due to the novel coronavirus),” he said. “I had communication a couple weeks ago with the grant folks and they pushed me for some additional information, so I presume from that we are going to be hearing on the grant in the very near future.”
Mr. Vinson told the News-Times the airport presently has 32 people on a waiting list for a hangar. He said the airport is eager to fix the hangars so people can rent them once again, bringing in more income for the facility.
“We desperately need those hangars, and as quickly as we can make it happen, we’re going to make it happen, because our waiting list is growing every day,” he said.
Another person during the public hearing asked some clarifying questions about the airport’s fuel farm project.
Last month, the airport authority awarded an approximately $300,000 contract to Sunland Builders of Newport for site work related to the project, and Carteret County commissioners conditionally agreed to loan the airport about $600,000 for the fuel tank installation.
Ultimately, the entire fuel farm project will be paid for with federal Non-Primary Entitlement grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration. The airport is eligible to receive about $150,000 in NPE funds per year for qualifying projects.
Airport Authority Chairperson Pat Joyce reported scoping work for the fuel farm should begin Monday, July 13, with actual construction starting about 30 days after that. The authority has not yet awarded a contract for the tank installation, but discussed the matter in closed session during its June 25 meeting. The authority took no additional action after the closed session.
