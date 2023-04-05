PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night for the third month in a row tabled action on a proposed ordinance to limit potential negative impacts of an eight-acre vegetative waste disposal site planned by Emerald Isle off Highway 58 in town.
The board met in the town hall for its regular monthly session and also tabled a decision on a dispute between the town and the owner of Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway over a fine the town’s code enforcement officer, Lt. Kris Jensen, levied against the track for an ordinance violation.
For the past two months, Town Attorney Brett DeSelms has told the board the vegetation ordinance is very complex, and the town, with only a part-time code enforcement officer who works full-time as a county sheriff’s deputy, lacks the ability to enforce it properly.
Monday night DeSelms simply said he has a lot of other Peletier irons in the fire, including the dispute over the race track’s fine.
DeSelms said he is still negotiating with the track’s attorney, Steve Weeks, so “no action is needed” yet.
Lt. Jensen in January told the board he had received three phone calls complaining about loud noise from the track during a time when practice was not allowed under the ordinance. He said he visited the track and observed the alleged violation.
Racetrack owner Bob Lowery is appealing the fine, proposed at $1,000, and is represented by attorney Steve Weeks of the Wheatly Law Firm in Beaufort.
Lowery spoke during the public comment section of the Peletier board’s meeting Monday night.
“My attorney has been talking to the town’s attorney,” he said. “Hopefully we can work this out together.”
He said he knows the track produces some noise – which generates complaints from some nearby residents – but said there are other loud noises in town, such as music blasted by motorists.
“We want to be a part of the community … to bring revenue to the hotels and restaurants,” he said.
Lowery received support, also during the public comment section, from John Brooks, who said he lives across Whitehouse Fork Road from the speedway.
He called the $1,000 “a little steep. Let’s try to work together and build this town up,” he added.
As for the waste site ordinance, the town planning board has recommended its adoption.
The property is part of a larger 35-acre tract owned by Coastal Environmental Partners, which operates landfills and waste transfer stations in the region. Emerald Isle is leasing eight acres, near Highway 58’s intersection with Croatan Road, for its vegetative waste disposal.
Many residents in rapidly growing Peletier are unhappy about the project, worried it could cause spontaneous fires, air pollution, ground water contamination and heavy truck traffic on the highway. They also are concerned – despite Emerald Isle officials assurances – that the site will not be adequately buffered from view.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
