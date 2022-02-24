County fills 1 of 4 vacant beach commission seats after board shakeup

BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night filled one seat on the county beach commission, but three others remain vacant.
The county commission met for its regular monthly session in its boardroom in Beaufort and live on the county’s Facebook page and website.
The one appointment was Darryl Marshall, who operates a home repair business in Salter Path. He replaces Mike Fiorini in the at-large Bogue Banks seat. County commissioners appointed Mr. Fiorini in early January, but he resigned, citing “other obligations,” before attending a meeting.
The panel advises the Carteret County Shore Protection Office, which plans and oversees beach nourishment and dredging projects, among other things. It is comprised of two members from Emerald Isle, two from Pine Knoll Shores, two from Atlantic Beach, one from Indian Beach, one from Bogue Banks at-large, one from the county at-large, one from the county commission and one from the Carteret County Tourism Development Authority.
The three remaining open seats are for the TDA representative, one of the Emerald Isle representatives and the county at-large slot.
County commissioners in January appointed Ronnie Watson to the now vacant Emerald Isle seat, replacing Jim Normile, whom the town had nominated for reappointment. He had been the chairperson. Mr. Watson announced his resignation this month without attending a meeting, stating he hadn’t known his appointment would knock Mr. Normile off the panel.
Larry Baldwin had held the at-large county seat, but he resigned this month because he was dissatisfied with the county commission’s recent involvement with the beach panel.
The TDA seat had been held by Emerald Isle realtor Woody Warren. The TDA has not yet nominated anyone to replace him.
Emerald Isle commissioners this month nominated the town’s mayor, Jason Holland, to fill the Bogue Banks at-large seat, but County Commissioner Jimmy Farrington wanted Mr. Marshall because that seat traditionally has gone to a Salter Path resident.
Commissioner Jimmy Farrington of Emerald Isle made a motion Monday night to appoint Mr. Marshall and to appoint Mayor Holland to the second Emerald Isle seat. However, the board tabled Mayor Holland’s appointment because the county has not yet received a written resignation from Mr. Watson.
The beach commission, now chaired by Atlantic Beach Councilman Danny Navey, will hold an orientation session for municipal and county officials who want to learn about the panel Thursday at 2 p.m.
Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport will lead the session, which will be in the Emerald Isle commission boardroom at 7500 Emerald Drive and online via Zoom.
Mr. Davenport said topics will include the history of the office, current projects and future goals.
The public is welcome to attend but priority seating in the board room will be for elected officials.
To join the meeting by Zoom, go to https://carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/84586236461?pwd=aFhkUTJaUGtOUjBKQXVKa1cxNW9yUT09. The meeting ID is 845 8623 6461 and the passcode is 497657.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
