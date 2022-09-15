EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night approved an agreement for design and permitting services for a new stormwater management system.
The vote, included in approval of the consent agenda during the board’s monthly session in its meeting room beside the police department, is with Summit Design and Engineering Services of Hillsborough.
The cost is $38,240 for design services, plus a provision for a not-to-exceed amount of an additional $6,500 for permitting services.
The system, when completed, will be a dune infiltration system (DIS). It will redirect the stormwater volume currently being pumped from the Lands End Subdivision to the town’s stormwater force main on Coast Guard Road.
The new system will pump the stormwater to a DIS adjacent to the Lands End Subdivision along the public trust beach strand near the ocean.
The dune infiltration system is a relatively new concept, according to Town Finance Director Laura Rotchford, who has been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fund the project.
Rotchford, in a memo to town commissioners, said DIS has been permitted in other locations in North Carolina, including Kure Beach along the state’s south coast.
Kure Beach worked with N.C. State University on the system. According to an N.C. State Extension publication, the idea is to mimic the natural system that existed before so much development occurred along the coast – resulting in more hard surfaces of buildings and parking lots – when rainfall easily infiltrated into the sandy soils common to these locations, and portions of it recharged shallow groundwater.
“The DIS is designed to recapture this natural process by collecting stormwater runoff and providing an opportunity for infiltration into the sand,” the paper states. “To accomplish this, flow from the existing beach discharge pipes is diverted into open-bottomed chambers located beneath the sand dunes.
“Once it enters the chambers, the stormwater infiltrates into the sand and spreads out laterally beneath the dunes. It mixes with the groundwater, which then moves downslope beneath the surface of the sand towards the ocean.
The paper states that the groundwater mixed with the stormwater then discharges slowly beneath the ocean. “Bacteria concentrations in the stormwater are immediately diluted by the groundwater. As it moves with the groundwater, bacteria can then be filtered between particles of sand beneath the surface of the dunes, where they eventually die off due to environmental stresses and predation by other microorganisms.”
The concept is that using the dunes to hold the water and filter the bacteria before it gets to the ocean is better than simply pumping stormwater directly into the ocean, as Emerald Isle has occasionally done after major rain events. Those discharges can result in beach closures because of bacterial contamination in the ocean or sound.
Also during the meeting Tuesday night, the board approved in the consent agenda a resolution in support of state legislation to address the dangers of holes dug and left unfilled on beaches.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council adopted the same resolution in August.
Bogue Banks town officials – including those in Atlantic Beach and Emerald Isle – have long urged beachgoers not to leave big holes, in part because of the possibility that others will fall into them and get hurt, or worse.
The most recent push in beach towns comes after an 18-year-old boy was killed on a New Jersey beach in May after a hole he and his sister were digging collapsed on them. Nags Head Town Manager Andy Garman cited that incident in a July email to the state’s coastal municipalities, asking if they would support statewide legislation.
The big holes are also hazards for emergency vehicles, as well as nesting sea turtles and hatchlings.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
