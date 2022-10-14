The Atlantic Beach Police Department will hold a press conference on Monday, October 17, at 11:30 a.m. in the Atlantic Beach Town Hall Boardroom at 125 W. Fort Macon Rd.
ABPD will announce an information reward and will describe a vehicle of interest. The victim's family will also be making a statement.
The ABPD is investigating a fatal homicide and is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.
Officers were called to the 300 block of West Atlantic Blvd. at 5:45 a.m. on August 29 for a report that an adult male had been stabbed.
The victim, Randall Joseph Miller, 65, of Apex, was transported to Carteret Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead from his injury.
The investigation is ongoing.
