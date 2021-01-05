Firefighters respond to blaze at duplex Monday morning

MOREHEAD CITY — Firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning at 4454B Arendell St. that resulted in a total loss of half of the duplex.
The Morehead City Fire & EMS Department responded to the call around 7:15 a.m. Monday. According to a Facebook post made by the department later Monday, smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived on the scene.
Officials said two people live at the duplex, but they were not home at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.
The half of the duplex in which the fire occurred is reportedly a total loss, and the other side received smoke damage.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
