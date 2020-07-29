PKS to host hurricane forum
Residents and others have the opportunity to participate Thursday afternoon in a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration webinar.
Pine Knoll Shores officials are hosting a virtual hurricane community forum at 3 p.m. Thursday. The forum will be held at town hall and may be attended virtually.
Online registration is required, and interested participants may register for the webinar at the website attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4517127327087368971.
Pine Knoll Shores officials also provided a link to a N.C. Hurricane guide provided by Carteret County Emergency Services. The guide is available at files.secureserver.net/0sPTWHb8qz08p5.
