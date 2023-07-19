MOREHEAD CITY — Coastal Carolina Riverwatch this week announced that Dr. Imari Walker-Franklin will be the keynote speaker at the 2023 N.C. Marine Debris Symposium, set for Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 11-13 at the Duke University Marine Laboratory on Pivers Island.
According to CCR executive director Lisa Ricer, Dr. Walker-Franklin is a research scientist at Research Triangle Institute International.
“In 2021, Imari completed her Ph.D. at Duke University, investigating the release, transformation, and effects of polymer-associated chemicals within aquatic environments,” Rider said. “
In particular, her dissertation work in the Ferguson Lab Group focused on endocrine-disrupting chemicals like Bisphenol A (BPA) that are of concern to human health and the environment.”
Dr. Walker-Franklin uses her science communication-based YouTube channel to share information about plastic pollution, microplastics and chemicals associated with these consumer products, Rider added.
Dr. Walker-Franklin is a co-author of “Plastics” from the MIT Press essential knowledge book series.
“This book is a comprehensive introduction to the plastics life cycle—the impacts on our lives, our future, and our planet—and the actions we can take,” Rider said.
CCR has long been involved in efforts to reduce plastic in the environment.
“Plastic pollution has been found in human blood, lung tissue, and placenta,” Rider said. “Plastic has been found in the polar ice caps, plankton and everywhere in between. Researchers have been working to identify impacts of plastic pollution on the quality of water and quality of life for many years now”
Rider started the N.C. Marine Debris Symposium eleven years ago and the nonprofit organization continues to host the program and expand upon the content based on collaborative prioritization with stakeholders and partners.
She said symposium “provides a collaborative forum for the exchange of information on recent research, infrastructure recommendations, best management practices, policy development, removal projects, and advocacy that prevents plastic pollution.”
In addition, Rider said CCR has started a new “Adopt A Drain” effort in order to collect data on plastics in stormwater.
The citizen science project explores the link between plastic trash, stormwater and storm drains and ditches.
Participants will adopt a drain (or storm water ditch/swale) for regular clean ups and data collection, counting and removing trash and plastics that would otherwise enter waterways.
To join or to learn more, go to: https://anecdata.org/projects/view/adopt-a-drain
