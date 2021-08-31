Carteret health officials confirm 107 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County health officials reported 107 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, another large single-day increase as the latest surge continues.
According to the County Health Department’s Tuesday update, Carteret County reported another 83 active cases, jumping from 213 reported Monday to 296. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the county has confirmed 6,615 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The Newport area code, 28570, continues to lead the county in most active cases at 102.
COVID-related hospitalizations remain unchanged from Monday, when 18 individuals were being held for treatment at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Of those, health officials report two are fully vaccinated and 16 are not.
Those 18 are part of the 3,612 individuals hospitalized statewide for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health of Human Services. Hospitalizations have been growing steadily since the end of July. Last week, Carteret Health Care officials reported they had set up a critical care overflow area as admissions continue.
Monday, Carteret County officials reported two COVID deaths, including one person in their 50s with no underlying health conditions. No additional deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 64.
The county’s percent of positive over total tests is at 12.3%, lower than the state’s rate of 14.6%.
Health officials continue to stress the importance of safety measures, including washing hands frequently, wearing a mask in public spaces and maintaining a physical distance from others.
The free COVID-19 vaccine is readily available. To make an appointment with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2. You can also schedule an appointment online by visiting myspot.nc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.