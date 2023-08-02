EMERALD ISLE — Sea turtle eggs have started to hatch along Bogue Banks.
According to Dale Baquer, head of the sea turtle patrol in Emerald Isle, two nests hatched in recent days, the first two of 13 laid by mother sea turtles on town beaches so far this season
Nest one had an excellent hatch rate of 80.9 percent, with 98 hatchlings out of 121 making it to the ocean.
“The turtles were strong and made their way quickly down the trench to the ocean,” Baquer said.
Nest two followed close the heels of nest one and had an even better success rate – 84 percent – with 90 of 107 hatchlings making their way safely to the water.
In addition, Baquer said 31 other hatchlings remained in the nest after excavation. “They were released and made their way down the trench, they took a swim through pooled water and then to the ocean,” she said.
Elsewhere on Bogue Banks, Atlantic Beach has 17 nests, Indian Beach/Salter Path has 13, Pine Knoll Shores has 17 and Fort Macon State Park has seven.
Across Bogue Inlet from Emerald Isle, Hammocks Beach State Park in Onslow County has 12 nests.
According to state figures, none of the eggs have hatched other than those two in Emerald Isle.
Cape Lookout National Seashore leads the nest total with 291, while Cape Hatteras National Seashore has 327. Fourteen nests have hatched in Cape Lookout National Seashore and three have hatched in the Hatteras seashore, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s sea turtle project website.
In 2022, Emerald Isle led the way on Bogue Banks with 31 nests. Atlantic Beach had six nests, while Pine Knoll Shores had 14. Indian Beach/Salter Path had 10 nests.
There have been many false crawls – when a mother comes up on the beach but doesn’t put in a nest – this year. On Bogue Banks, Pine Knoll Shores has had the most false crawls, 13.
There have been 388 false crawls in Cape Lookout and 393 in Cape Hatteras. False crawls sometimes occur when the mother encounters an obstacle, such as deep holes or a sandcastle, and sometimes the mother is deterred by bright lights.
Sea turtle teams along heavily developed Bogue Banks continue to urge oceanfront property owners to pick up trash, fill in holes, bring in beach equipment and turn out ocean-facing lights or replace them with sea turtle-friendly lights, which have a wavelength of 560 nanometers or longer, if possible.
Sea turtle nests usually hatch in August through November.
It is against federal law to disturb sea turtle nests or to harass or impede sea turtles, and there can be hefty fines.
Members of the Bogue Banks volunteer sea turtle teams, who walk the beach each morning and mark nests, are trained and permitted through the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.