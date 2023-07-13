PELETIER — Peletier Mayor Dale Sowers told the town board of commissioners and members of the public in attendance at the town board meeting Monday night that a state audit of the town’s finances did not find any discrepancies.
The board held its monthly meeting in the town hall of Highway 58
The mayor made the statement after Commissioner Tim Quinn asked, “What about the audit?” early in the meeting.
“The audit is done,” Mayor Sowers said. “We will not see anything on paper about the results because they found nothing.”
“When you were going to tell us and the public?” Quinn asked.
“I just did,” Mayor Sowers said.
Mayor Sowers said Thursday the audit was on April 5 and “they told us that if we didn’t hear from them soon, nothing was wrong, that they’d only contact us if there was a problem,” he said. “But I did get a call and they said nothing was wrong.”
The mayor added that, “I knew it all along. It was just someone trying to give the town a black eye.”
Mayor Sowers during a meeting in April informed the board the treasurer’s office had told him there was an anonymous complaint, and there would be an audit.
“We’ll just show them what they want to see,” Mayor Sowers said then. “Bring it on.”
Peletier doesn’t have a town administrator or manager, just a part-time town clerk.
Mayor Sowers generally prepares the annual budget.
The state treasurer is Dale Folwell. The state auditor is Beth Wood.
The state auditor’s office does not issue reports on audits that have no findings of fault. The auditor’s website lists a number of recent investigative audit reports but does not include Peletier. To see N.C. investigative audit reports, go to: https://www.auditor.nc.gov/
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.