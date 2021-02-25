Emerald Isle details beach expenditures in midst of paid parking debate

EMERALD ISLE — The town and its taxpayers in 2020 provided in excess of $1.3 million for beach-related safety, maintenance, improvement efforts and activities, far less than the town took in through fees to support those efforts, Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said Monday.
In answers to questions about a post on the town website – based on the seasonal 2020 expenditures but on 2019 revenues –he said the disclosure was in reaction to an ongoing debate over the town’s plan to hire a private firm to manage beach access parking with a new, and for some users, more expensive parking fee structure.
The revenues listed are from 2019, Mr. Zapp said, because COVID-related state and town restrictions early in the season affected them negatively in 2020. He said it’s clear revenues from parking and beach driving fees do not cover the full cost of what the town shells out for access activities any year.
In 2017, revenue from those combined fees was $285,740. In 2018, it was $306,097. For 2020, beach driving permit fees are still being collected.
Anna Smith, the town’s spokesperson, said Wednesday the figures for 2020 were not yet available.
In what the town called “Emerald Isle Paid Parking 101,” the post indicated the biggest direct chunk of the 2020 expenditurewas $315,104 to pay the salaries of a full-time ocean rescue coordinator and 20 U.S. Life Saving Association-certified lifeguards.
Town revenues that offset the personnel cost and more come from beach driving permit fees and the parking fees from the two major access facilities. In 2019, those fees totaled $136,150 for parking and $108,600 for beach driving permits, a combined $244,750.
But the post indicated there also was $158,374 spent in 2020 for police beach patrol vehicles and the salaries of the officers who drive them; $69,000 for utilities at the eastern and western ocean regional accesses; $36,000 for maintenance of those lots and ancillary features; $18,000 for town parks and recreation department administrative costs; and $10,000 for removal of more than 300,000 pounds of trash on the beach.
The post said $698,000 in town taxpayer contributions to the beach nourishment fund rounded out that $1.3 million cost of beach efforts.
The town’s property tax rate is 15.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. In general, 1.5 cents of the rate are dedicated to beach nourishment. In addition, there is a special-use district comprised of oceanfront and inlet-front homes, where owners pay an additional 4 cents per $100 into the town’s nourishment fund.
Monday, Mr. Zapp said the town shared the information in an effort to be “as transparent as possible” in explaining the reason for the changes in the parking system.
“We wanted to share this information about the costs of what we’re doing,” Mr. Zapp said Monday. The figures, he added, show very little of the cost of the town’s beach programs and efforts are covered by fees collected.
“We want everyone to be able to use the beautiful beaches of Emerald Isle,” he said, and those who want to will still be able to do so at no cost for six months of the year, and before 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m. during the paid parking season.
For years, the town has used part-time employees to collect a $10-per-day flat fee for parking in the two major accesses. But the board of commissioners is set to vote Tuesday, March 9 on a plan to hire a private firm, NCParking, to oversee the program, and to change the rate system to sliding hourly fees.
Those fees could range from $2 in spring and late September to $4 in late spring and summer and on holiday and big event weekends. They would be in effect every day from April 1 through Sept. 30.
The maximum all-day fee would be $16, but it would be less during the $2- and $3-time periods. Town residents will still get to park free, as will anyone with handicapped or disabled veteran status.
The widely publicized change has drawn sharp criticism from residents of nearby towns who use the beaches, but little outcry from Emerald Isle residents.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
