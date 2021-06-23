Wildlife commission offers advice for coexisting with foxes during breeding season

RALEIGH — Residents and property owners may see foxes out of their dens more frequently now that breeding season is here.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission issued a press release June 18, announcing the beginning of breeding season for foxes. The commission said while foxes “are known to be sly, but that doesn’t necessary mean not seen.”
“It’s breeding season and young foxes, called kits or pups, and their parents are spending more time outside of the den, making sightings more likely,” the commission said.
For those who find a den near their property, extension biologist Falyn Owens offers several pieces of advice.
“Foxes are well adapted to living around people and thrive in neighborhoods across North Carolina,” Ms. Owens said. “If you spot a fox around your house or business, don’t be surprised – it has probably lived in the area for years. Foxes prefer to be left alone and to leave us alone, though they will happily take advantage of abundant food and shelter, even if it brings them close to people.”
According to the WRC, decks, raised porches and crawlspaces offer protection from the elements and make perfect locations for a fox pair to raise their young.
The commission handles around 1,000 complaints every year about foxes, usually related to them denning under buildings or being too comfortable around humans.
To reduce potential conflict between people and foxes, the WRC recommendsL
- Refrain from intentionally feeding foxes.
- Close off crawl spaces under buildings, porches and decks so wildlife can’t use those areas for resting or raising young.
- Feed pets indoors or remove all food and dishes when your pet is finished eating outside.
- Install sturdy fencing around dog runs, chicken coops and rabbit pens to protect domestic pets and poultry.
- Walk your pets on a leash.
- Use bird feeders that keep spilled seed off the ground or feed birds by planting native flowers, shrubs and trees in your yard.
- Clear fallen fruit from around trees.
- Teach children to enjoy wildlife from a safe distance.
North Carolina is home to two species of foxes, the gray fox and the red fox. The gray fox is the state’s only native fox species. Red foxes were originally imported from Europe. They are both relatively small canids, though red foxes have longer legs than their gray cousins.
Unlike red foxes, gray foxes are talented tree climbers, making them seem even more cat-like. In summer, foxes trade a thick, luxurious winter coat for a shorter, summer coat that makes them appear sleek or “scrawny” by comparison.
Both species are found throughout the state, including in urban areas and suburbs. As with other wildlife, foxes are very adaptable and often find residential areas to be excellent places to live.
If a fox has established a den near a home and it’s too close for comfort, there are several ways to encourage it to leave on its own. The commission recommends humane deterrence options, such as placing spotlights or strobe lights on the ground pointed toward the den entrance, playing talk radio next to the den at high volume, frequently making loud noises in the immediate area, installing motion-activated sprinklers near the den entrances or throwing small objects in the adult foxes’ direction to assert their presence won’t be tolerated.
The WRC said it’s illegal to relocate foxes in North Carolina. This is partially to prevent unintentional spread of disease, and any removals require the animal be euthanized.
The WRC said foxes only use a den while raising their young, so once kits are old enough to fend for themselves, usually by mid to late summer, they’ll abandon the den and move on.
Anyone with questions regarding human interactions with foxes or other wildlife can visit the website ncwildlife.org/Have-A-Problem.
