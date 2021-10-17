Morehead City to move Webb library collection into municipal building, sell former city hall via auction

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council Tuesday finalized a pair of decisions to move the collection of books and other materials currently housed at Webb Memorial Library to the municipal building on S. 8th Street and to sell the former city hall building on Arendell Street through a public auction.
In addition, the council agreed to reserve the former fire bay area of the municipal building for eventual use as a Morehead City Fire/EMS museum. The municipal building, at 202 S. 8th St., recently became available to house the dual functions when the city moved operations to the newly constructed city hall on Bridges Street, where the council met for its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
“Moving forward, any concept of the municipal building will include a library and fire museum…they will complement each other,” Councilman George Ballou noted.
The decision to move Morehead City’s library collection to the municipal building is ultimately the result of a vote the council took in May to terminate the city’s lease early with the Webb Family Trust for use of the Earle W. Webb Jr. memorial building at 812 Evans St. At the recommendation of an ad hoc library committee formed in the aftermath of that vote, the council considered making the recently vacated municipal building the new home of what will become known as the Morehead City Public Library.
The change was made official with the adoption of the consent agenda Tuesday, which was, as is typical, approved without discussion, but the city council talked over the library matter during a workshop Oct. 6. Council members all seemed in favor of the move and have set Tuesday, Jan. 4 as the goal to open the new library space to the public. The Webb lease is set to expire Friday, Dec. 31.
According to preliminary floor plans, the library will occupy the first and second floors of the municipal building, including the former administrative offices, conference rooms and the upstairs council chambers, while the attached bay is set aside for the future fire museum. The building requires some initially minor renovations to be suitable for the library, but will likely need further, more expensive fixes down the road for the museum.
The city budgeted $250,000 in capital expenses for the library this fiscal year, in addition to roughly $160,000 budgeted for library operations. The city already owns most, though not all, of books, furniture and other materials contained within the Webb to be relocated to the new MCPL.
Public services director Daniel Williams said last week he’s started prepping the space for the library, including repainting walls, removing old carpeting and ordering shelves. The building already has an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant elevator installed, which city manager Ryan Eggleston said was a key factor in the decision to move the library collection there instead of the old city hall on Arendell Street, as was being considered.
“Both had a decent amount of space, I think one of the main reasons the municipal building was viewed more favorably is most of all of the space that was evaluated is ADA accessible,” Mr. Eggleston said.
As for the sale of the old city hall building, located at 706 Arendell St., that matter was also discussed at the Oct. 6 workshop and included on Tuesday’s consent agenda, but Councilman David Horton asked to pull it for further discussion and clarification. After discussion, the council voted unanimously to allow the city to proceed with plans to work with an auctioneering company to sell the property through a public auction process.
The city previously attempted to the sell the building, a former U.S. Post Office, through an upset bid process in which the final bid came in at $375,000. The high – and only – bidder, Michigan-based AJK Acquisitions, asked for numerous extensions on a due diligence period before ultimately backing out of the deal in March, leaving the building in Morehead City possession for a while longer.
Instead of going through the upset bid process again, the city council decided this time to sell the building through a public auction using the firm House Auction Co. Inc. based in Marshallberg. The council’s action Tuesday essentially authorized the city to list the building as surplus and start the process with the auctioneer, but attorney Derek Taylor assured council members a resolution laying out all the terms of the auction would be forthcoming.
“Right now is just green-lighting the manager to do what you want him to do and finding the right people to work with,” Mr. Taylor said.
As part of the decision Tuesday, the city council directed staff to conduct an updated appraisal for the former city hall property that will be used to set a minimum price for the sale.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.