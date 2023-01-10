BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council got some good news Jan. 9 when town clerk Shawne Southard reported the town received $1,562 more than was expected for its second allotment of state Powell Bill funds, which are used for street repairs and maintenance.
Southard, during the meeting in town hall on Chimney Branch Road, reported the town has now received $22,562 in Powell Bill money, which is $1,562 more than the $21,000 expected for fiscal 2022-23.
“This was our second and final allotment for the fiscal year,” Southard said following the meeting.
The town anticipates receiving $267,970 in total revenues by the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year. The fiscal year ends June 30.
According to a finance report presented during the meeting, the town has received about $151,085 in anticipated revenue as of December for the 2022-23 fiscal year. That represents 56% of its projected revenues.
Other revenue sources for the town include property taxes, motor vehicle taxes, local sales tax, beer and wine tax, utilities franchise, bank and general interest, fees, miscellaneous income and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The property tax rate for Bogue residents is 5-cents per $100 of assessed value. That rate is estimated to generate $38,000 for the town.
Bogue has spent $55,470 of its fiscal ’22- ‘23 budget so far, representing 20.7% of projected funds. Some of the money spent has been for payroll taxes, capital outlay, dues, insurance, salaries, seasonal décor and lights, utilities, Internet service, mowing and other items.
Mayor Bobby O’Chat, who also serves as the town’s finance officer, reported the town currently has $669,865 in its general fund, Powell Bill fund and in petty cash.
“That’s pretty good for a small town,” Mayor O’Chat said.
Southard also reported she issued two permits since the last meeting. She issued a building permit for a new house and out building at 205 Lake Arthur Drive. The second, a business permit, was to Carolina Whole Sale Trailer Direct at 1001 W.B. McLean Drive. That business will sell utility trailers and do elevator repairs.
Southard explained that those who get permits from Bogue must also get permits from the county.
