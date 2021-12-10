Carteret health officials confirm 95th COVID-related death Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Friday a resident in their 90s was confirmed to have died from complications associated with COVID-19.
The latest death brings the county’s total to 95 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. The resident who died was reportedly in their 90s with underlying health conditions, the county said in the release.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the lost loved one.”
Meanwhile, health officials Friday also reported 12 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 8,897 since the pandemic began. Active cases dropped from Wednesday’s figure of 81 to 56 Friday, with recovered cases standing at 8,746.
As of Friday afternoon, there were three patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for management of COVID-19 symptoms, all of whom are reportedly not fully vaccinated.
Despite new confirmed cases, the county’s percent positivity rate is trending down again after hovering above 5% since around Nov. 24. The positivity rate – a proportion of positive COVID-19 test results over the total number of tests taken – was 4.2% as of Friday afternoon, down from 4.8% Wednesday.
The county’s vaccination rate has been largely unchanged for some time, with 55% of the population fully vaccinated and 59% with at least one dose. That compares to a statewide rate of 58% fully vaccinated and 62% with at least one dose.
Carteret County Schools reported seven new confirmed cases of in schools the week of Dec. 3-9, down from nine the previous week. Of the cases, five were students and two were employees. There are currently 8,006 students enrolled in county public schools, with 1,070 employees.
Cases were reported at Broad Creek Middle, Beaufort Middle, Croatan High, East Carteret High, Morehead City Primary and West Carteret High schools.
Carteret Community reported no new cases for the week of Dec. 6. The last known case on campus was Oct. 22.
