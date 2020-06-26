Carteret County officials stress COVID safety measures ahead of holiday

MOREHEAD CITY — With the Fourth of July approaching, the Carteret County Health Department, in a press release Friday, encouraged residents and visitors to remain vigilant regarding safety measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The release comes on the day an executive order by Gov. Roy Cooper takes effect requiring residents to wear masks or face coverings in public places. The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
County officials stress the three Ws: wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet apart and avoid close contact, and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.
“As we return to some semblance of normalcy, we cannot let our guards down,” County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon said. “COVID-19 is still circulating widely in our community and in North Carolina and we must do our part to keep our families, friends, co- workers and neighbors safe.”
Ms. Cannon said asymptomatic spread remains a concern because people can be infected but not show symptoms and can transmit the virus to others.
“Practicing the 3W’s and limiting your exposure to large groups are two ways we all can participate in reducing the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county was 71.
According to health officials, since June 1, Carteret County has seen 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases. From March 20, the date of the first positive case, to May 31, Carteret County had 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
County health officials said there are several contributing factors likely leading to an increase in reported cases, including increased testing, reduced use of face coverings and social distancing, large gatherings with family and friends and increased exposure due to workplace settings.
For more information about COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
