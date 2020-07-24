Mericals delay pier visit to talk rip current safety

EMERALD ISLE — The parents of a 17-year-old Wake Forest girl who drowned after being caught in a rip current in the ocean in April 2019 have postponed a visit to Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier to pass out ocean safety material and talk to people about rip currents.
John Merical and his wife, Suzi, had originally said they’d be at the pier Saturday, but have postponed the trip until until Saturday, Aug. 1.
The Mericals’ daughter, Paige, drowned along in Emerald Isle with a friend, 18-year-old Ian Lewis, last spring, and the Mericals have since devoted much of their lives to spreading the word about floating, not fighting, to get out of rip currents.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.