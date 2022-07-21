MOREHEAD CITY — The daughter and niece of four Vietnam veterans, Dr. Alyshia Smith, new executive director of the Durham VA Health Care System, is passionate about ensuring veterans receive adequate healthcare.
“A priority for me is the quality and safety of care we provide to our veterans,” Dr. Smith said Wednesday during a tour of the VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Morehead City. “Veterans have to be at the center of everything we do.”
Dr. Smith, who began her new position May 23, has been touring the 12 site-based veterans’ clinics in eastern and central North Carolina that are included in the Durham VA Health Care System. Her last stop was Thursday at the VA clinic in Greenville.
“I started the tours the second week of June and have been touring and talking to staff and veterans who receive our services,” she said. “I wanted to see all of our sites and hear from veterans and staff directly.”
Dr. Smith, the former executive director of the Phoenix VA Health Care System, said she was listening to vets and staff for three key points.
“First, I wanted to hear what’s working well,” she said. “Second, what are the things that are causing veterans and staff frustration. Third, what recommendations do veterans have to improve services.”
Dr. Smith said veterans she spoke with Wednesday at the Morehead City clinic seemed pleased with the new facility, which opened its doors in late February.
“They told me they were grateful to have a clinic here and have access to staff here,” she said. “Many of them had been driving to Durham VA for services prior to the clinic opening.”
As far as what veterans across the region had been sharing with her: “Veterans want it to be easier to get care,” she said.
Dr. Smith added that one of the biggest challenges the VA system is currently facing is finding enough staff to fill positions.
“We’re growing and competing for the same pool of employees,” she said. “Keeping up with staffing demands is something we need to pay attention to, so we’re hiring. We need employees across the board — directors, nurses, mental health professionals, administrative assistants. It pretty much runs the gamut.”
While she is seeking employees, Dr. Smith said there is a top qualification for all positions: “Be sure you are committed to our mission, and our mission is serving our veterans.”
As well as needing more employees, there were two additional needs.
“We need more space and more equipment,” Dr. Smith said. “We want to make sure we have the right equipment to serve our veterans and we need more space because we’re growing.”
She added that she was impressed with the Morehead City site, and was especially pleased with the emphasis on telehealth services.
“To be able to be seen here and connect with someone in Baltimore or DC is a great service,” she said.
She also emphasized the importance of providing adequate healthcare for women veterans.
“It’s important to provide primary care for our women veterans,” she said. “It’s critical to have designated space for our women veterans — a private space where they can feel secure when having their exams. One thing the VHA (Veterans Health Administration) is paying attention to is providing adequate care for the sexually traumatized — both women and men. We want to make sure our employees are educated on the resources available. We also want to make sure women have their screenings for mammography and other services.”
In addition, Dr. Smith said providing adequate mental health services to veterans was critical.
“We do have mental healthcare for veterans and we want them to be aware,” she said. “If a veteran has mental health issues we want them to reach out.”
Veterans needing mental health services can call 988, then press 1 to receive veteran specific assistance.
Originally from Elizabeth City, Dr. Smith said she’s happy to be back in her home state.
“I’m really excited to be able to serve veterans of North Carolina and lead a team in Durham. They are leading the way with innovations that nationally improve healthcare for veterans,” she said. “It informs healthcare for veterans across the country.”
Morehead City VA clinic director Dr. Theodore Rogers said he was grateful that Dr. Smith took the time to tour the new facility.
“We serve more than 4,000 veterans here and we greatly appreciate her being here to see our Morehead City clinic and see the interest that Durham has in our local veterans’ clinic,” Dr. Rogers said. “Just her being here talking with our veterans and listening to them and taking their advice will help make this clinic better in providing services to our veterans.”
Prior to her new post, Dr. Smith had served as the executive director of the Phoenix VA Health Care System since 2019. Before she was appointed to that position, she served as the associate director of patient care services from 2015 to 2019 at the facility. From 2010 to 2015, she was the deputy chief nurse of the Washington DC VA Medical Center.
Dr. Smith holds both a Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Master of Science from the University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UNC-Chapel Hill. She has served as clinical faculty member with nursing programs at Georgetown University and the University of Maryland. She is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Nurse Executive, Advanced, and is an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
