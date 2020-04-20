NEWPORT — Across the state, North Carolinians are practicing social distancing and avoiding mass gatherings, including while using N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission game lands, boat ramps, public fishing areas and other areas.
WRC Executive Director Gordon Myers said in a press release Thursday he and other WRC officials “deeply appreciate the steps people are taking to recreate responsibly while enjoying the outdoors.” He also said he urges continued compliance to keep these areas open.
Mr. Myers’ message comes after the U.S. Forest Service announced it was closing specific roads, trail access, recreational areas and camping in Pisgah National Forest, which comprises 500,000 acres and is one of the largest tracts of public land in North Carolina. According to a USFS representative, hunting and fishing are still permitted as long as people adhere to the closures, including staying off the closed roads and trails and not parking at trailheads or camping.
Meanwhile, in Carteret County, USFS officials at the Croatan National Forest, along with the other national forests in the state, have temporarily suspended all volunteer activities. Campgrounds and recreational facilities at recreation sites are also temporarily shut down.
The WRC said the public may choose to visit nearby game lands as an alternative to visiting national forests, which could lead to overcrowding.
“It’s paramount that people visiting agency access areas continue to follow social distancing and mass gathering requirements,” the commission said.
These requirements are:
- Individuals using shared or outdoor spaces when outside their residence must at all times maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from any other person, with the exception of family or household members.
- Events or gatherings that bring together more than 10 people are prohibited.
“This is a time for each of us to work together to be part of the solution and not the problem,” Mr. Myers said. “We are asking everyone who visits a boat ramp, a game land, a fishing access area, to do your part when using any of these areas. In order to keep these doorways to North Carolina’s public trust resources open, we are relying on the compliance of every person.”
On March 27, Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 121, which instituted a stay-at-home order and strategic directions for a statewide unified response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Under EO121, all North Carolinians were directed to stay at home, except as authorized in the order.
Outdoor activities are allowed under EO121; however, individuals must comply with social distancing and mass gathering requirements.
The WRC said local emergency orders may require more stringent standards. Prior to engaging in outdoor activities, visitors to state game lands are advised to check local government emergency orders for specific requirements.
“Hunting, fishing, boating and many other wildlife-associated activities can be accomplished in compliance with those requirements,” the commission said. “However, based on field observation from law enforcement and other agency professionals over the past week, some people continue to disregard the requirements. Those actions raise the clear and present danger of increased community spread of COVID-19.”
The commission encourages the public to visit its website ncwildlife.org to purchase fishing, trapping and hunting licenses and to renew vessel registrations.
The commission’s license, vessel registration, and wildlife helpline call centers are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Friday. For the most up-to-date information on agency-related closures, cancellations and postponements, visit ncwildlife.org/covid19.
Reporter Mike Shutak contributed to this article.
