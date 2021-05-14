BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Planning Commission recommended a rezoning request Monday that, if approved by the County Board of Commissioners, would allow a local tree-trimming company to expand its business.
The seven-member panel, an advisory board that reviews rezoning and other requests before passing them on to county commissioners for a final decision, met Monday at the administration complex in Beaufort. The commission considered a request from David Styron to rezone a 2.09-acre property at 213 Hibbs Road Extension from R-20, a single-family residential district, to B-1A, general business district.
Two individuals sent letters of opposition to county staff regarding the proposal, but no one showed up Monday to voice any concerns. Linda Staab, representing Mr. Styron, appeared to explain the request.
She said Mr. Styron plans to relocate his company, Styron’s Tree Service, to the property in question, requiring the rezoning to make it an allowable use of the property. She said it will likely be a low-impact use of the space.
“Mr. Styron desires to relocate his tree service business from Highway 70 to this location. Basically, it’s going to be an office with a workshop,” she said. “Currently, he has six employees with eight trucks…the workers will report in the morning, take the trucks, do their work during the day and come back.”
With little discussion, the planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the request.
The planning commission also considered a staff-initiated request for several text amendments to the County Zoning Ordinance to bring the document into compliance with N.C. General Statutes Chapter 160D. As assistant county planning director Gregory Hartman explained, the state adopted Chapter 160D last year in an attempt to consolidate development regulations under one statute. Cities and counties have until Thursday, July 1 to incorporate the necessary changes into their own ordinances to make them compliant.
“Chapter 160D consolidates current city- and county-enabling statutes into a single unified chapter and places these statues into a more logical and coherent organization,” Mr. Hartman said.
After brief discussion on the scope of the proposed text changes, the planning commission voted 7-0 to recommend the text amendments.
The board of commissioners will hold public hearings and make final determinations on both requests at its regular meeting in June.
