Carteret Community College agrees to request new lease with more property for firing range

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees agreed Tuesday to request a new lease agreement with Carteret County for additional property at the college’s public safety firing range.
CCC currently maintains and operates the firing range on a 2.2-acre section of an 81-acre tract owned by the county at 200 Whitetail Road in Newport. The college leases the property from the county for $0. CCC’s basic law enforcement training program, as well as more than 20 local, regional and federal public safety agencies, use the facility.
“We’d like a stronger lease than what we have with the county,” CCC buildings and grounds chairperson Bill Henderson said during the trustees meeting held last week in the Wayne West Building. “We’d like use of the entire property for a longer term than we currently have for future use. We’d like to enhance the firing range in Newport. We need more property.”
The current lease expires in March 2023. Trustees unanimously approved requesting a new lease agreement for a larger portion or all of the property.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said she expects the college’s request to be discussed at the county commissioners’ December meeting.
According to a press release issued after the vote Tuesday, the county, in partnership with the college, has already begun repairs to the existing firing range, which include patching the berm, clearing brush and overgrown foliage, removing a dilapidated tower and leveling areas with fill dirt.
The new lease would allow the college to move forward with plans to expand its public safety training programs to better meet the growing needs of local public safety agencies.
The release states expansion would be done in several phases, with the first being the addition of a 100-yard range. Future additions and improvements would include range lighting, restroom facilities, target simulation systems, a driving pad and potentially classrooms.
“The firing range and training facilities do not represent what is required from law enforcement today,” Amy Snider-Wells, chairperson of the CCC BLET program, stated in the release. “Building a new firing range with turning targets and proper lighting for nighttime firing would expose officers to more realistic scenario-based training with real-life decision-making courses. This would provide the citizens of Carteret County with well-rounded, properly trained law enforcement personnel.”
In other action, the board:
- Approved canceling the trustees’ December meeting.
- Approved Dr. Mancini to serve as an executive mentor for the executive mentorship program with the N.C. State University Community College Leadership and Research degree program.
- Approved a new college mission statement: “Carteret Community College serves and empowers our students and coastal community by providing high-quality education, workforce training, and lifelong enrichment in an innovative and inclusive learning environment.”
- Heard a presentation on the college’s commercial driver’s license licensure program for truck drivers.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
