EMERALD ISLE — Rehabilitation work on the Emerald Isle bridge continues, and the contractor will be adding a lane closure overnight.
The contractor may now close one lane on the bridge between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., through April 7.
There will not be a lane closure April 8-24 for the Easter holiday.
Then, between April 25-May 20, the contractor will restart an overnight lane closure between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
There will not be lane closures during the summer months; they will resume after Labor Day.
Already, NCDOT is allowed to have one lane of the bridge closed at any time from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and at any time on Saturday and Sunday. This does not guarantee the bridge will be closed during all those timeframes
NCDOT encourages drivers to plan for their travel when a lane closure is in place and remain alert while crews are working.
The latest round of work to repair the bridge began in late 2020, with a break during the 2021 tourism season.
The project is intended to extend the life of the bridge, which opened in 1971. The town has opposed widening it.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.