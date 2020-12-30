NMFS transfers extra quota to January bluefin tuna season

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Local commercial fishermen and charter/headboat crews will get more bluefin tuna quota in January.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service announced Dec. 22 it’s transferred 19.5 metric tons of Atlantic bluefin tuna quota to the general category January 2021 subquota period from the Dec. 2021 subquota. This means the January 2021 subquota is now 49 metric tons and the December 2021 subquota is 9.4 metric tons.
The fishery will reopen Friday to commercial vessels with permits for the Atlantic tuna general category and to charter/headboat vessels fishing commercially for bluefin tuna with a highly migratory species permit and a commercial sale endorsement. The daily retention limit will be one large, medium or giant bluefin tuna – measuring 73 inches or greater – per vessel, per day or trip.
Seafood dealers must submit landing reports within 24 hours of receiving bluefin tuna. Late dealer reporting compromises the NMFS’s ability to implement actions, such as quota and retention limit adjustments or fishery closures and may result in enforcement actions.
Harpoon category permitted vessel owners are required to report the catch of all bluefin tuna retained or discarded dead within 24 hours of the landing or the end of each trip. Reports may be submitted online at the website hmspermits.noaa.gov/ or by downloading the reporting app at hmspermits.noaa.gov/mobileApp. Reports may also be submitted by calling 888-872-8862.
