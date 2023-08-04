MOREHEAD CITY - A promotional and swearing-in ceremony was held July 31 at Morehead City Fire-EMS Station 2.
A number of promotions and oaths of office occurred during the ceremony, including Firefighter/Paramedic Corey Adams promoted to captain and Captain/EMS Coordinator Kelly Urban promoted to assistant chief/EMS coordinator.
Taking their oath of office was Deputy Chief Kane Johnson, Ray Harris and Kevin Miller.
Kristen Davis, Captain Andrew Lanier, Captain Corey Adams, Battalion Chief Brandon Doshier, Battalion Chief Josh Hassell and Battalion Chief Brian Pasko were all sworn in as a fire inspector.
The ceremony was followed by a barbecue cook-off dinner prepared by the three shifts of fire department personnel.
Based on a vote by a secret panel of judges, "B" Shift was crowned this year's winner.
