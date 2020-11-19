Businesses announce Toys for Tot donation event

MOREHEAD CITY — Mary Cheatham King Real Estate and The Friendly Market are joining efforts once again to raise funds and gather toys for local families at the fourth annual Holiday Toy Drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
The Friendly Market and MCKRE invite community members to drop off their new, unwrapped toys during that time at the The Friendly Market at 205 Friendly Road in Morehead City. Each donation equals entry into a handful of giveaways from local small businesses.
Toy and monetary donations will be given to Toys for Tots of Carteret County to support families in our area who want to make sure their children have a gift to open Christmas morning.
While the event is “contactless,” the goal of spreading love and holiday cheer remains the same.
“This pandemic will impact Christmas for a lot of local families this year,” Mary Cheatham King, owner of MCKRE, said. “Our community always answers the call to help others, and we can’t wait to see folks come together again this year to bring the joy of Christmas to local families who need it.”
In 2019, the event, which consisted of a wine tasting, food sampling and a live concert, garnered more than 1,000 toys. This year, anyone who’d like to take part can stop, safely drop off their donations and enter into giveaways in a matter of minutes, all while maintaining social distancing.
Ms. King said The Friendly Market and her company are taking precautions to keep staff members and donors safe during this contactless event.
For those who can’t make it, the team at MCKRE will do your shopping for you. Visit gofundme.com/f/77k4r4-holiday-toy-drive and your donation will be used to locally source toys for Toys for Tots.
(1) comment
Great job, ladies! And I love that Friendly Market food.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.