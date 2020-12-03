Cape Lookout historic structures deemed unsafe, NPS announces demolition

HARKERS ISLAND — Several structures on the Outer Banks at Cape Lookout National Seashore have been deemed unsafe and must be taken down.
The National Park Service at Cape Lookout issued an announcement Thursday that six structures are marked for demolition. These structures are located in two historic Cape Lookout villages: Cape Village and Portsmouth Village. This demolition is due to damaged caused by storms and sea level rise.
“For centuries, the natural-barrier islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore (North Core Banks, South Core Banks, and Shackleford Banks) has acted as a ‘shield’ for the mainland against ocean surges, and high-water events that are associated to Hurricanes, Nor’easters, and other weather-related phenomena,” the NPS said in its announcement. “Of course, the park is also rich with human history and is home to many historic structures that are remnants of the lives and times of Eastern Carolina ancestry.
“Regrettably, storms and rising sea-level have taken a toll on some of the historic structures in the park. During the last three years, unrecoverable damage has occurred to the Casablanca House (also known as the Baker-Holderness House, Cape Village), the Seltzer-Dawsey House (Cape Village), the Jetty Worker 1 House (Cape Village), the TT Potter House (Portsmouth Village), the Frank Gaskill House (Portsmouth Village), and the Battle Brothers Hunting and Fishing Lodge (near Portsmouth Village).”
The park service said while these structures are representative of important parts of Cape Lookout’s history, they now pose a serious threat to visitors and will have to be demolished.
NPS Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeff West expressed his regrets in the park service’s announcement.
“As many of you know, I have put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into trying to get us back on track with the preservation of these buildings”, Mr. West said. “Deterioration, lack of attention, and our environment have all contributed to the loss. I truly regret it and will do everything I can to get the remaining structures repaired.
“To honor the women and men who made a living out of these buildings, we will put up waysides at each location to commemorate their contribution to the culture and history of the banks,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.